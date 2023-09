Badgers defense: PFF grades vs. Purdue in Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4, starting off the game hot with a 21-3 halftime lead and never giving up, improving to 3-1 on the season.

Here are the defensive PFF grades for the Badgers versus Purdue in Week 4.

Defensive Line

James Thompson Jr.: 64.5 overall, 64.4 run defense grade, 76.4 tackling grade, 60.5 pass rushing grade

Darian Varner: 64.3 overall, 64.3 run defense, 70.2 tackling grade, 55.3 pass rushing grade

Ben Barten: 62.7 overall, 61,1 run defense grade, 61.6 pass rushing grade

Curt Neal: 62.0 overall, 65.1 run defense, 70.2 tackling grade, 55.9 pass rushing grade

Gio Paez: 53.4 overall, 54.3 run defense grade, 70.2 tackling grade, 54.8 pass rushing grade

Rodas Johnson: 43.9 overall, 36.6 run defense grade, 55.3 pass rushing grade

Linebackers

Kaden Johnson: 79.1 overall, 73.0 tackling grade, 76.5 pass rushing grade

Jake Chaney: 61.7 overall, 55.4 run defense grade, 65.5 tackling grade, 79.5 pass rushing grade, 63.9 coverage grade

Darryl Peterson: 58.6 overall, 65.2 run defense grade, 39.4 tackling grade, 53.2 pass rushing grade

C.J Goetz: 56.7 overall, 65.3 run defense grade, 58.2 tackling grade

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 55.6 overall, 61.0 run defense grade, 53.4 pass rushing grade

Jordan Turner: 50.3 overall, 35.2 run defense grade, 24.3 tackling grade, 78.4 pass rushing grade, 56.0 coverage grade

Cornerbacks

Alexander Smith: 74.9 overall, 65.9 run defense grade, 80.7 tackling grade, 74.5 coverage grade

Ricardo Hallman: 69.2 grade, 63.2 run defense grade, 24.1 tackling grade, 68.8 coverage grade

Jason Maitre: 58.2 grade, 65.3 run defense grade, 58.2 tackling grade, 56.7 coverage grade

Nyzier Fourqurean: 56.0 grade, 67.0 run defense grade, 76.6 tackling grade, 48.3 coverage grade

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 71.9 overall, 67.0 run defense grade, 63.4 tackling grade, 70.9 coverage grade

Kamo’i Latu: 67.1 overall, 57.4 run defense grade, 55.7 tackling grade, 67.6 coverage grade

Preston Zachman: 55.7 overall, 33.7 run defense grade, 38.8 tackling grade, 64.3 coverage grade

Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 4 bout against Purdue!