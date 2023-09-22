Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-2 victory over the No. 3 Florida Gators, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to start Big Ten play off against the Northwestern Wildcats, with tip slated for 7 P.M. CT on Friday in Evanston, Illinois.

The Badgers, who stand at 9-0 heading into the game, solified their spot as the top volleyball team in the country with a thriller win over the Lady Gators, and now enter Big Ten play with the hopes of remaining undefeated.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated five ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, and No. 24 Tennessee.

The Badgers start Big Ten play at home against Indiana on Sunday, but first, they will look to get business done against Indiana.

