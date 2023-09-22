Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4 on the road, with kickoff slated for 6 P.M. at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Badgers enter the game as six-point favorites, with the over/under set at 54 points ahead of the game.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 4.

Here is the full injury report.

Players Out

CB Michael Mack

WR Tommy McIntosh

CB Max Lofy

TE Riley Nowakowski

OLB Aaron Witt

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

DE Isaiah Mullens

Questionable

C Jake Renfro

The Badgers did not rule out center Jake Renfro ahead of tonight, meaning he is active and has a chance to suit up.

However, tight end Riley Nowakowski and defensive end Isaiah Mullens remain out, and could see their returns following the bye week.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!