Badgers release date for annual Red-White scrimmage to kick off season

The Wisconsin Badgers are kicking off their season on October 15th with the annual Red-White scrimmage, where fans will be able to catch their first look at the team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Admission to the event is free and no tickets are required, while seating will be handled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The scrimmage is scheduled to kick off at 4 P.M., with fans allowed to enter the Kohl Center, via Gate A or B, starting at 2:30 P.M.

As a part of the new accommodations for the customer experience, the Badgers will now offer beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcoholic products such as hard seltzers in general seating areas at the Kohl Center, which will occur at concerts, as well as Badgers basketball and hockey games starting this fall.

Additionally, the Badgers will host their local media day on October 4th, both for women’s and men’s basketball, with a number of practices open to the media ahead of the season.

The true kick-off for the Badgers comes in an exhibition game at UW-Stevens Point on November 1st before officially opening the season on November 6th, where they host Arkansas State.