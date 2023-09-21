AMA: Ask your Badgers questions ahead of Week 4 vs. Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4, fresh off a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles last Saturday.

The Badgers had a slow start, trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, but scored 28 unanswered points, while forcing six turnovers to dominate the second half of the game.

Now, the Badgers will travel to Purdue to begin Big Ten play under the Friday night lights for an evening showdown in their fourth game of the season, hoping to improve to 3-1 on the season.

