Badgers offense leads College Football in this statistical category

The Wisconsin Badgers offense is still coming into its own, as offensive coordinator Phil Longo continues to implement his “Air Raid” scheme with a new core of playmakers to complement transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

As a result, there have been some anticipated growing pains, particularly with the team’s starts to games, as the Badgers have yet to pull away early in any of their three matchups thus far.

However, despite the offensive fallacies in the first half, the Badgers lead college football in this crucial statistical category: third-quarter scoring.

Heading into Week 4, the Badgers have dominated in the third quarter, outscoring opponents 48-7 through three games, despite facing some high-octane offenses thus far in Washington State and Georgia Southern.

That was the case, yet again, in Week 3, as the Badgers overcame a 14-7 deficit to score 21 points in the third quarter, and 28 unanswered in the second half, en route to a 35-14 victory over Georgia Southern.

Through three weeks, the Badgers’ 16 points per third quarter lead college football, edging out powerhouses Florida State and Georgia, who average 15 and 14 third-quarter points, respectively.

The feat is a stark difference from the Badgers in 2022, who averaged just 4.8 points in the third quarter, while featuring one of the weaker offenses in the Big Ten.

The Badgers clearly need to get better to begin games offensively, but the flip of the switch to start the second half is a good sign for the offense’s potential as Longo, Mordecai, and Co. continue to get comfortable with the playcalling and new environment.