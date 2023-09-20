Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday at Ross-Ade Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:00 P.M. CT.

The Badgers dropped out of the AP Top 25 after Week 2 following a loss to Washington State, and still remain out of the race ahead of Week 4, although they improved to 2-1 with a win against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch

TV: Fox Sports 1, Friday at 6:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -6(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 53.5(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Friday’s game!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.