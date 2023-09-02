WATCH: Badgers offensive players speak after 38-17 win over Buffalo

The Wisconsin Badgers kicked off the Luke Fickell era with a 38-17 win over the Buffalo Bulls in an up-and-down game that eventually led to a comfortable victory to start off the 2023 season.

Much of the eyes were on quarterback Tanner Mordecai and offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” attack, but it was more so the running game that stood out on Saturday, while the defense was able to withhold the Bulls to 17 points.

Following the game, I spoke with quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, wide receiver Will Pauling, tight end Tucker Ashcraft, and offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini about their performances, offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s scheme, and more.

QB Tanner Mordecai

Here’s everything quarterback Tanner Mordecai had to say following his performance Saturday.

RB Braelon Allen

Here’s everything running back Braelon Allen had to say following his performance Saturday.

RB Chez Mellusi

Here’s everything running back Chez Mellusi had to say following his performance Saturday.

WR Will Pauling

Here’s everything wide receiver Will Pauling had to say following his performance Saturday.

TE Tucker Ashcraft

Here’s everything tight end Tucker Ashcraft had to say following his performance Saturday.

OL Tanor Bortolini

Here’s everything offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini had to say following his performance Saturday.