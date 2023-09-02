WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell’s opening comments after 38-17 win over Buffalo

The Wisconsin Badgers secured their first win of their season, defeating the Buffalo Bulls in the season opener to the tune of a 38-17 game.

While it didn't go as expected to begin, the Badgers relied on a strong rushing attack, as well as their aggressive defense to pull away for a comfortable 21-point victory.

Running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi combined for 298 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while safety Hunter Wohler had a great game, leading the defense with 11 tackles.

Speaking to reporters following the game, head coach Luke Fickell was reserved, sharing that there’s certainly room for improvement, but adding the importance of notching a win on the record to begin the season.

