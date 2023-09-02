Wisconsin Badgers vs Buffalo Bulls: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play their first game of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bulls, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M. CT on Saturday.
The Badgers enter the game as over 25-point favorites, summarizing the hype that has enlightened the program over the past few months since the arrival of new head coach Luke Fickell.
However, there are a few players who won’t experience the first game, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 1.
Here is the full injury report, courtesy of Rivals’s Jon McNamara.
Status report today for the #Badgers pic.twitter.com/6L6E0JYB7B— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) September 2, 2023
Players Out
CB Michael Mack
WR Trech Kekahuna
WR Tommy McIntosh
TE Riley Nowakowski
S Jackson Trudgeon
TE Cam Large
C Jake Renfro
OLB Aaron Witt
OL Peyton Lange
TE Angel Toombs
TE Jack Pugh
DE Isaiah Mullens
Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!
