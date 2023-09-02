Wisconsin Badgers vs Buffalo Bulls: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play their first game of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bulls, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M. CT on Saturday.

The Badgers enter the game as over 25-point favorites, summarizing the hype that has enlightened the program over the past few months since the arrival of new head coach Luke Fickell.

However, there are a few players who won’t experience the first game, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 1.

Here is the full injury report, courtesy of Rivals’s Jon McNamara.

Players Out

CB Michael Mack

WR Trech Kekahuna

WR Tommy McIntosh

TE Riley Nowakowski

S Jackson Trudgeon

TE Cam Large

C Jake Renfro

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Peyton Lange

TE Angel Toombs

TE Jack Pugh

DE Isaiah Mullens

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!