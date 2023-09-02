 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wisconsin Badgers vs Buffalo Bulls: Injury Report

Check out who will be missing the Badgers’ first game.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play their first game of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bulls, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M. CT on Saturday.

The Badgers enter the game as over 25-point favorites, summarizing the hype that has enlightened the program over the past few months since the arrival of new head coach Luke Fickell.

However, there are a few players who won’t experience the first game, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 1.

Here is the full injury report, courtesy of Rivals’s Jon McNamara.

Players Out

CB Michael Mack

WR Trech Kekahuna

WR Tommy McIntosh

TE Riley Nowakowski

S Jackson Trudgeon

TE Cam Large

C Jake Renfro

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Peyton Lange

TE Angel Toombs

TE Jack Pugh

DE Isaiah Mullens

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...