Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Georgia Southern in Week 3

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, scoring 28 unanswered points after trailing 14-7 en route to a comfortable win.

Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Georgia Southern in Week 3.

Defensive Line

Rodas Johnson: 40 snaps

James Thompson Jr.: 40 snaps

Gio Paez: 39 snaps

Ben Barten: 19 snaps

Curt Neal: 16 snaps

Darian Varner: 15 snaps

Linebackers

Maema Njongmeta: 65 snaps

Jake Chaney: 55 snaps

Jordan Turner: 44 snaps

C.J Goetz: 42 snaps

Darryl Peterson: 38 snaps

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 23 snaps

Cornerbacks

Ricardo Hallman: 82 snaps

Nyzier Fourqurean: 47 snaps

Alexander Smith: 35 snaps

Jason Maitre: 77 snaps

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 80 snaps

Preston Zachman: 46 snaps

Kamo’i Latu: 43 snaps

Travian Blaylock: 28 snaps

Austin Brown: 28 snaps

