Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Georgia Southern in Week 3

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, scoring 28 unanswered points after trailing 14-7 en route to a comfortable win.
Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Georgia Southern in Week 3.
Defensive Line
Rodas Johnson: 40 snaps
James Thompson Jr.: 40 snaps
Gio Paez: 39 snaps
Ben Barten: 19 snaps
Curt Neal: 16 snaps
Darian Varner: 15 snaps
Linebackers
Maema Njongmeta: 65 snaps
Jake Chaney: 55 snaps
Jordan Turner: 44 snaps
C.J Goetz: 42 snaps
Darryl Peterson: 38 snaps
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 23 snaps
Cornerbacks
Ricardo Hallman: 82 snaps
Nyzier Fourqurean: 47 snaps
Alexander Smith: 35 snaps
Jason Maitre: 77 snaps
Safeties
Hunter Wohler: 80 snaps
Preston Zachman: 46 snaps
Kamo’i Latu: 43 snaps
Travian Blaylock: 28 snaps
Austin Brown: 28 snaps
Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 4 bout against Purdue!
