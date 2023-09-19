Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Georgia Southern in Week 3

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, scoring 28 unanswered points after trailing 14-7 en route to a comfortable win.

Here are the offensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Georgia Southern in Week 3.

Quarterback

Tanner Mordecai: 66 snaps

Braedyn Locke: 6 snaps

Running Backs

Chez Mellusi: 35 snaps

Braelon Allen: 31 snaps

Jackson Acker: 6 snaps

Wide Receiver

Chimere Dike: 52 snaps

Skyler Bell: 40 snaps

Bryson Green: 39 snaps

C.J Williams: 36 snaps

Will Pauling: 26 snaps

Haakon Anderson: 6 snaps

Vinny Anthony: 1 snap

Tight End

Hayden Rucci: 47 snaps

Tucker Ashcraft: 30 snaps

JT Seagraves: 7 snap

Offensive Line

Tanor Bortolini: 66 snaps

Riley Mahlman: 66 snaps

Jack Nelson: 66 snaps

Michael Furtney: 47 snaps

Joe Huber: 47 snaps

Trey Wedig: 38 snaps

Barrett Nelson: 6 snaps

JP Benzschawel: 6 snaps

Nolan Rucci: 6 snaps

Joe Brunner: 6 snaps

Dylan Barrett: 6 snaps

