Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Georgia Southern in Week 3

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, scoring 28 unanswered points after trailing 14-7 en route to a comfortable win.
Here are the offensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Georgia Southern in Week 3.
Quarterback
Tanner Mordecai: 66 snaps
Braedyn Locke: 6 snaps
Running Backs
Chez Mellusi: 35 snaps
Braelon Allen: 31 snaps
Jackson Acker: 6 snaps
Wide Receiver
Chimere Dike: 52 snaps
Skyler Bell: 40 snaps
Bryson Green: 39 snaps
C.J Williams: 36 snaps
Will Pauling: 26 snaps
Haakon Anderson: 6 snaps
Vinny Anthony: 1 snap
Tight End
Hayden Rucci: 47 snaps
Tucker Ashcraft: 30 snaps
JT Seagraves: 7 snap
Offensive Line
Tanor Bortolini: 66 snaps
Riley Mahlman: 66 snaps
Jack Nelson: 66 snaps
Michael Furtney: 47 snaps
Joe Huber: 47 snaps
Trey Wedig: 38 snaps
Barrett Nelson: 6 snaps
JP Benzschawel: 6 snaps
Nolan Rucci: 6 snaps
Joe Brunner: 6 snaps
Dylan Barrett: 6 snaps
