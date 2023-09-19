Opening odds for Badgers vs. Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers bounced back with a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, paving the way for a competitive start to conference play with a road matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4.

With both teams entering at 2-1, the Badgers will look to keep their Big Ten Championship Game hopes on track with a strong start to conference play against a Purdue team that also has a new head coach in Ryan Walters and transfer quarterback in Hudson Card.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 4 against Purdue?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a six-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 53.5, much lower than last week’s 63.5, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the favorite on the moneyline, having odds of -225 to win outright.

Can the Badgers start conference play with a victory?

