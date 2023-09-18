Badgers’ Luke Fickell on Keontez Lewis: Guys that don’t want to be here won’t be here

Last week, the Wisconsin Badgers saw their first transfer of the season, as wide receiver Keontez Lewis announced his decision to transfer just two weeks into the year.

Lewis was expected to be a part of the Badgers’ six-man receiver rotation, regularly working with the second-team offense for the majority of the offseason, but saw just six snaps in garbage time during Week 1, while not seeing any playing time in Week 2.

The wideout made his decision in the middle of the week prior to Wisconsin’s bout against Georgia Southern, meaning head coach Luke Fickell did not comment on the move until he was asked following the game on Saturday.

He did not mince his words in his response, focusing on the players in the locker room after the win.

“We just won a football game. We’re going to focus on the guys that are in that locker room. Those guys are the ones that did what they did. We’re going to have the guys that are here, and the guys that aren’t going to be here and don’t want to be here, then they won’t be here,” Fickell said.”

“This has got to be an unselfish thing we do, so we’re going to talk about — if there’s any more questions about the guys in that locker room and how they played, we’ll talk about them, but anybody that’s not a part of our program, we don’t need to talk about at this point.

With Lewis gone, Badgers redshirt freshman Quincy Burroughs has stepped into the two-deep.