Week 4: Badgers depth chart vs. Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers bounced back in a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, improving to 2-1 as the team gets ready for conference play, which starts on Friday against the Purdue Boilermakers.

After a slow start had them trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, the Badgers scored 28 unanswered points, leading to a comfortable win.

Heading into Week 4, the Badgers are starting off as six-point favorites at home over Purdue, who have begun their season 2-1 with wins over Fresno State and Virginia Tech, but a loss to Syracuse in Week 3.

Here’s the Week 4 depth chart for the Badgers, courtesy of Jeff Potrykus.

Looking at the depth chart, it remains the same once again, but there are several questions heading into the week regarding player availability and rotations.

Last week, when speaking to head coach Luke Fickell, he was noncommittal on the statuses of tight end Riley Nowakowski and center Jake Renfro, who could potentially be available in Week 4, but likely become game-time decisions.

But, the other position to look at is safety, where Kamo’i Latu continues to be listed as a starter.

That wasn't the case to begin Week 3, however, as Preston Zachman started after taking the first-team reps pregame, with that third safety spot evolving into a rotation between him, Latu, and reserve Austin Brown.

