Badgers S Hunter Wohler named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 2-1 on the season with a comfortable 35-14 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, scoring 28 unanswered points offensively, while generating six turnovers defensively en route to victory.

A significant portion of that defensive effort? Safety Hunter Wohler, who caught two interceptions, including a great effort in the endzone, which aided the Badgers in their attempt to stop the Eagles offense.

With the multi-interception game, Wohler continues the trend set by safety John Torchio, who picked off Aidan O’Connell twice against Purdue in 2022.

Wohler’s performance didn’t go unnoticed, as the Badgers safety was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

On top of the takeaways, the safety finished the game with a team-high ten tackles, marking Wohler’s third consecutive effort with 10+ tackles to begin the season, becoming the first Badger to do so since Leo Chenal in 2021.

This is Wohler’s first All-Big Ten player of the week accolade of his career, and the first for a Badger since Torchio, who earned the honors in the Purdue game last season.