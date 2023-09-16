Key stats from Badgers 35-14 win over Georgia Southern

The Wisconsin Badgers secured a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, marking their second victory of the season in a game where the team overcame a slow start with 28 unanswered points, en route to a win.

Here are all the key team and individual stats for the game, courtesy of UW Communications.

Team Stats

Attendance: 75,610

1. The Badgers picked off five passes, their most interceptions since at least 1988.

2. UW recorded three interceptions in the first half. It marked the first time the Badgers grabbed three INTs in the first half since 2018.

3. The Badgers have outscored their opponents 48-7 in the third quarter this season.

4. Wisconsin forced a total of six turnovers, the team’s most since creating 7 TOs vs. Northwestern on Nov. 27, 2012.

Player stats

1. QB Tanner Mordecai scored a career-high 2 rushing touchdowns, finishing with 36 yards on 7 carries, although one of those involved a four-yard sack.

2. WR Chimere Dike led Wisconsin with 57 yards receiving on 3 catches. Dike leads the Badgers with 161 receiving yards on the season.

3. WR Skyler Bell matched his career high with 5 catches for 47 yards.

4. TE Hayden Rucci finished with 2 catches for a career-high 51 yards, hauling in a career-long 45-yard pass.

5. LB C.J. Goetz recorded his first career interception.

6. OLB Darryl Peterson tallied the first multi-sack game of his career, finishing with 4 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

7. S Hunter Wohler finished with a team-high 10 tackles and has now collected 10+ tackles in three straight games, becoming the first Badger to do so since Leo Chenal in 2021.

8. Wohler’s 20 solo tackles entering week three were 4 more than any other player in the Big Ten.

9. CB Jason Maitre grabbed an INT, his first as a Badger and 4th of his career.

10. QB Braedyn Locke saw his first-career action, going 1-for-1, completing an 8-yard pass to WR Haakon Anderson for his first-career reception.