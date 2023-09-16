WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell’s opening comments after win over Georgia Southern

The Wisconsin Badgers secured their second win of their season, defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles in a home bout at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, wrapping up their nonconference slate for the 2023 season.

While the Badgers got off to yet another slow start, the offense started churning in the second half, leading to 28 unanswered points, and the defense generated six turnovers, including five interceptions off quarterback Davis Brin.

All five of the Badgers touchdowns came on the ground, as quarterback Tanner Mordecai had a pair of rushing touchdowns, while running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi had two and one scores, respectively.

Speaking to reporters following the game, head coach Luke Fickell was pleased with the effort the Badgers had in overcoming adversity, but noted there are improvements to be made as Wisconsin heads into conference play.

