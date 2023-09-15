Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: Picks, odds, and prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium, fresh off a disappointing 31-22 loss to the Washington State Cougars in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off consecutive victories: a 49-35 win over UAB and a 34-0 win over Citadel.

What are all of the odds ahead of the game?

Odds(via DraftKings)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -1050, Washington State +675

Over/under score: Wisconsin -20(-110), Washington State +20(-110)

Over/under points: Over 65(-110), Under 65(-110)

Predictions

Last weekend, in our first installment of predictions, I shared my pick of the game: Washington +6.

That turned out to be true, with the Cougars defeating the Badgers 31-22, leaving us at 1-0 on the season.

This week, with such a vast line, it’s harder to make a prediction, but I’ll try my best.

Instead of going with the game lines, we’ll tap into the player props provided by DraftKings, starting with Chez Mellusi’s rushing line.

Mellusi’s over/under is set at 59.5 yards, which I think the Badgers running back will clear in Week 3 in the final non-conference matchup.

Additionally, I’ll tap into the receiving yards props, putting my trust in Badgers wideout Will Pauling, whose over/under is set at 47.5 yards.

After catching for 55 yards and 78 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, I think that Pauling will eclipse that line again, potentially returning as Mordecai’s top option for the third consecutive week.

Best bets: Mellusi over 59.5 yards, Pauling over 47.5 yards