Projecting Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai’s performance in Week 3

The Wisconsin Badgers are returning home to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3, with kickoff slated for 11:00 A.M. CT on Saturday.

Heading into the game, the Badgers are seen as 20-point favorites, according to DraftKings, but the Eagles come into the matchup with some momentum, having won twice to start the season.

After a shaky Week 1 performance, Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai improved in Week 2, mixing up the variety of throws, and leading a near comeback in the second half with some impressive plays.

How will Mordecai fare in Week 3?

DraftKings Sportsbook placed the over/under on Mordecai’s passing yards at 260.5, with each side of the slate earning -115 odds.

Mordecai’s passing touchdowns over/under are also listed at 1.5, with the over earning -215 odds and the under listed at +155 odds.

Meanwhile, DraftKings sees similar projections for Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin, whose over/under is at 250.5 yards and touchdowns at 1.5, with the over odds for the latter coming in at +110 and the under at -145.

Will Mordecai exceed expectations in the Badgers’ final non-conference game?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.