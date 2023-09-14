Badgers WR Keontez Lewis enters transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Keontez Lewis has entered the transfer portal, he shared in a tweet earlier Thursday.

Lewis, a junior, had been a starter for the majority of the 2022 season, seeing 20 catches for 313 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which ranked only behind starters Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell.

However, the Badgers saw an influx of receiver talent this offseason, as wideouts Bryson Green, Will Pauling, and C.J. Williams all came via the transfer portal.

As a result, Lewis saw a decrease in playing time this offseason, initially starting with the first-team offense, but dropping to the second group as Bryson Green and C.J. Williams slowly earned more reps.

That has carried into the first two weeks of the season, as Lewis played just six snaps in Week 1, earning one target for 12 yards, while failing to see any playing time in Week 2.

He becomes the first in-season transfer for the Badgers, as his stint in Madison lasted just one season after transferring to Wisconsin from UCLA prior to last season.