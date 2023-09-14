Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 11:00 A.M.
The Badgers dropped out of the AP Top 25 after Week 2 following a loss to Washington State, and will look to rebound against a 2-0 Georgia Southern team.
Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers.
How to watch
TV: Big Ten Network, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. CT
Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
Line: Wisconsin -20(DraftKings)
Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!
