Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 11:00 A.M.

The Badgers dropped out of the AP Top 25 after Week 2 following a loss to Washington State, and will look to rebound against a 2-0 Georgia Southern team.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -20(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 64(DraftKings)

