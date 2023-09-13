Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Washington State in Week 2

The Wisconsin Badgers fell in their first road game of the season, losing 31-22 to the Washington State Cougars after failing to overcome a slow start.
Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Washington State in Week 2.
Defensive Line
Gio Paez: 40 snaps
Rodas Johnson: 37 snaps
James Thompson Jr.: 32 snaps
Ben Barten: 15 snaps
Curt Neal: 12 snaps
Darian Varner: 8 snaps
Cade Mcdonald: 2 snaps
Linebackers
Maema Njongmeta: 60 snaps
Jake Chaney: 49 snaps
C.J Goetz: 32 snaps
Darryl Peterson: 28 snaps
Jordan Turner: 27 snaps
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 19 snaps
Cornerbacks
Ricardo Hallman: 68 snaps
Alexander Smith: 62 snaps
Jason Maitre: 60 snaps
Nyzier Fourqurean: 6 snaps
Safeties
Hunter Wohler: 67 snaps
Travian Blaylock: 58 snaps
Preston Zachman: 51 snaps
Kamo’i Latu: 17 snaps
Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 3 bout against Georgia Southern!
