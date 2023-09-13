Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Washington State in Week 2

The Wisconsin Badgers fell in their first road game of the season, losing 31-22 to the Washington State Cougars after failing to overcome a slow start.

Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Washington State in Week 2.

Defensive Line

Gio Paez: 40 snaps

Rodas Johnson: 37 snaps

James Thompson Jr.: 32 snaps

Ben Barten: 15 snaps

Curt Neal: 12 snaps

Darian Varner: 8 snaps

Cade Mcdonald: 2 snaps

Linebackers

Maema Njongmeta: 60 snaps

Jake Chaney: 49 snaps

C.J Goetz: 32 snaps

Darryl Peterson: 28 snaps

Jordan Turner: 27 snaps

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 19 snaps

Cornerbacks

Ricardo Hallman: 68 snaps

Alexander Smith: 62 snaps

Jason Maitre: 60 snaps

Nyzier Fourqurean: 6 snaps

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 67 snaps

Travian Blaylock: 58 snaps

Preston Zachman: 51 snaps

Kamo’i Latu: 17 snaps

Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 3 bout against Georgia Southern!