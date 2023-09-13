Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Washington State in Week 2

The Wisconsin Badgers fell in their first road game of the season, losing 31-22 to the Washington State Cougars after failing to overcome a slow start.
Here are the offensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Washington State in Week 2.
Quarterback
Tanner Mordecai: 71 snaps
Running Backs
Braelon Allen: 48 snaps
Chez Mellusi: 26 snaps
Wide Receiver
Chimere Dike: 60 snaps
Bryson Green: 55 snaps
Will Pauling: 50 snaps
Skyler Bell: 29 snaps
C.J Williams: 25 snaps
Vinny Anthony: 3 snaps
Tight End
Hayden Rucci: 43 snaps
Tucker Ashcraft: 15 snaps
JT Seagraves: 1 snap
Offensive Line
Tanor Bortolini: 71 snaps
Riley Mahlman: 71 snaps
Jack Nelson: 71 snaps
Michael Furtney: 57 snaps
Joe Huber: 53 snaps
Trey Wedig: 32 snaps
Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 3 bout against Georgia Southern!
Loading comments...