Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Washington State in Week 2

The Wisconsin Badgers fell in their first road game of the season, losing 31-22 to the Washington State Cougars after failing to overcome a slow start.

Here are the offensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Washington State in Week 2.

Quarterback

Tanner Mordecai: 71 snaps

Running Backs

Braelon Allen: 48 snaps

Chez Mellusi: 26 snaps

Wide Receiver

Chimere Dike: 60 snaps

Bryson Green: 55 snaps

Will Pauling: 50 snaps

Skyler Bell: 29 snaps

C.J Williams: 25 snaps

Vinny Anthony: 3 snaps

Tight End

Hayden Rucci: 43 snaps

Tucker Ashcraft: 15 snaps

JT Seagraves: 1 snap

Offensive Line

Tanor Bortolini: 71 snaps

Riley Mahlman: 71 snaps

Jack Nelson: 71 snaps

Michael Furtney: 57 snaps

Joe Huber: 53 snaps

Trey Wedig: 32 snaps

