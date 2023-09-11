Opening odds for Badgers vs. Georgia Southern

After a disappointing 31-22 loss to the Washington State Cougars, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to rebound and reset in Week 3, where they’ll host the Georgia Southern Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium.

While the Badgers cruised to victory in Week 1, head coach Luke Fickell thought that the team played sloppy, although a win is a win.

But, in Week 2, the Badgers started slow, looking out-matched and out-coached, and couldn’t complete the comeback, resulting in Fickell’s first loss.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 3 against Washington State?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a 19-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 63.5, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the favorite on the moneyline, having odds of -1050 to win outright.

Can the Badgers bounce back with a victory before conference play?

