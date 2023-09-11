Week 3: Badgers depth chart vs. Georgia Southern

The Wisconsin Badgers have lost their first game of the season, falling in disappointing fashion to the Washington State Cougars 31-22.

After a comfortable 38-17 victory over the Buffalo Bulls in Week 1, the Badgers couldn't keep the momentum going on the road, starting slow before coming into their own in the second half, although they couldn't finish the job, providing head coach Luke Fickell with his first loss in Madison.

Heading into Week 3, the Badgers are starting off as 19-point favorites at home over Georgia Southern, who have begun their season 2-0 with wins over Citadel and UAB.

Here’s the Week 3 depth chart for the Badgers.

Looking at the depth chart, it appears the same as the first two depth charts, which makes sense, given the lack of injuries sustained thus far.

However, early on, it doesn't appear that the Badgers are ready to bring back some of their depth pieces, such as center Jake Renfro and tight end Riley Nowakowski, who were scheduled to miss the first few weeks of the season with their respective leg injuries.

