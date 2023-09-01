How will Tanner Mordecai play like in his 1st game with the Badgers?

The Wisconsin Badgers are ready to kick off their season, hosting the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 P.M.

The Badgers are entering the season with significant hype after a coaching change to Luke Fickell revamped the program, from the coaching staff to the players to the front office.

Amongst those changes? The addition of transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who comes into Madison with two years of starting experience at SMU, during which he threw for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Mordecai left a sour taste in fans’ mouths with a three-interception performance during the spring game, but is unwavered by that performance and remains highly confident ahead of Week 1.

How will the quarterback play in his first game with the Badgers?

Looking at the projections, DraftKings Sportsbook projects Mordecai to throw for 243.5 yards, placing the over at -145 odds, with the under having +115 odds.

Additionally, Mordecai’s touchdown over/under is at 1.5, with the odds for the former at -190 and the latter at +140.

Will the Badgers’ quarterback exceed or underwhelm expectations in his first action at Camp Randall Stadium?

