Badgers OL transfers to rival Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers have been one of the top schools benefitting from the transfer portal this past cycle, as new head coach Luke Fickell and Co. brought in a bevy of talent at a number of positions to solidify the roster after a disappointing 2022 campaign that resulted in the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst and the departure of legend Jim Leonhard.

However, they were the beneficiary of a departure on Tuesday, as the Indiana Hoosiers announced the commitment of offensive lineman Drew Evans via the transfer portal, formerly of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Evans was a two-star recruit for the Badgers in the Class of 2022, joining the program as a walk-on, but did not see action during his freshman season.

Still, according to Hoosier Now’s Daniel Olinger, the offensive lineman will be on scholarship at Indiana.

In joining the Hoosiers, Evans reunites with former coach Bob Bostad, who joined Indiana after leaving the Badgers this past season following the significant coaching turnover.

Evans was a three-sport athlete in high school, which involved being a standout track-and-field player, where he was consistently in the state and national conversation at shot put.

