WATCH: Highlights from Week 1 of Badgers fall camp

The Wisconsin Badgers kicked off their fall camp this week, beginning their practices at UW-Platteville before moving back to campus later next week.
While practices are beginning to ramp up now, there's been a bevy of highlights posted from the Badgers, showcasing some strong offensive and defensive plays thus far.
Day 1
The Brewing Connection
Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is looking to air it out this season, and wideout Chimere Dike is going to be a hot target.
Sticky fingers @chimdk11 | @t_mordecai pic.twitter.com/Ot6AO9QpPU— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 3, 2023
Day 2
Fired Up
Nothing starts the day better than head coach Luke Fickell and Co. firing up their squad.
D A Y ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Iso8LXq7t6— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 3, 2023
The Transfer Duo
Tanner Mordecai isn’t only looking Chimere Dike’s way; he’s building that connection up with Cincinnati transfer Will Pauling, who’s continuing his work from the spring.
Poetry in motion @t_mordecai → @Will_Paul6 pic.twitter.com/OOm49hDmOC— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 3, 2023
Day 3
The Trenches
We got some 1-on-1 action between the offensive line and the defensive line.
Puttin’ in pic.twitter.com/pqTDtMYigt— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 4, 2023
Camp Q’s
Some Badgers players forgot a real necessity on their way to Platteville.
’— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 4, 2023
❓- what is one thing you left at home that you wish you brought to camp? pic.twitter.com/3R0UirSqiQ
Welcome to Madison
Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqueran, a summer transfer from Grand Valley State, made his presence felt early with a nice interception off Braedyn Locke on Day 3.
Welcome to Madison, @nyzier2 pic.twitter.com/ZdprAq58c4— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 4, 2023
Dialed In
Check out the full highlights from Day 3 of the Badgers fall camp.
. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/4AqK28OFX5— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 5, 2023
Day 4
1-on-1 action
The offensive line and defensive line were the highlights of Day 3 in 1-on-1s. It was the skill position players’ turn on Day 4.
Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/kIQp4EgkoZ— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 5, 2023
What A Catch
Chimere Dike blew some minds away with this catch on a good ball from Tanner Mordecai over cornerback Alexander Smith.
Hey @obj, how’d @chimdk11 do? pic.twitter.com/R3yKzphCI7— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 6, 2023
Time to Compete
Check out some of the biggest moments from Day 4 of Badgers’ training camp.
Compete. Compete. Compete.— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 6, 2023
Fe² ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Pcav6PhNu8
Stay tuned for all the highlights of Week 2 from the Badgers!
