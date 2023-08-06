WATCH: Highlights from Week 1 of Badgers fall camp

The Wisconsin Badgers kicked off their fall camp this week, beginning their practices at UW-Platteville before moving back to campus later next week.

While practices are beginning to ramp up now, there's been a bevy of highlights posted from the Badgers, showcasing some strong offensive and defensive plays thus far.

Day 1

The Brewing Connection

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is looking to air it out this season, and wideout Chimere Dike is going to be a hot target.

Day 2

Fired Up

Nothing starts the day better than head coach Luke Fickell and Co. firing up their squad.

D A Y ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Iso8LXq7t6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 3, 2023

The Transfer Duo

Tanner Mordecai isn’t only looking Chimere Dike’s way; he’s building that connection up with Cincinnati transfer Will Pauling, who’s continuing his work from the spring.

Day 3

The Trenches

We got some 1-on-1 action between the offensive line and the defensive line.

Camp Q’s

Some Badgers players forgot a real necessity on their way to Platteville.

’



❓- what is one thing you left at home that you wish you brought to camp? pic.twitter.com/3R0UirSqiQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 4, 2023

Welcome to Madison

Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqueran, a summer transfer from Grand Valley State, made his presence felt early with a nice interception off Braedyn Locke on Day 3.

Dialed In

Check out the full highlights from Day 3 of the Badgers fall camp.

Day 4

1-on-1 action

The offensive line and defensive line were the highlights of Day 3 in 1-on-1s. It was the skill position players’ turn on Day 4.

What A Catch

Chimere Dike blew some minds away with this catch on a good ball from Tanner Mordecai over cornerback Alexander Smith.

Time to Compete

Check out some of the biggest moments from Day 4 of Badgers’ training camp.

Stay tuned for all the highlights of Week 2 from the Badgers!