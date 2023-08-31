Wisconsin vs. Buffalo: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M.

The Badgers are beginning the season at No. 19 in the AP Top 25, and will kick off the Luke Fickell era with a home game, where they’ll look to rebound from last year’s disappointing 7-6 season.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Fox Sports 1, Saturday at 2:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -27.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 54(DraftKings)

