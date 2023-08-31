Wisconsin vs. Buffalo: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M.
The Badgers are beginning the season at No. 19 in the AP Top 25, and will kick off the Luke Fickell era with a home game, where they’ll look to rebound from last year’s disappointing 7-6 season.
Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers.
How to watch/listen
TV: Fox Sports 1, Saturday at 2:30 P.M. CT
Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
Line: Wisconsin -27.5(DraftKings)
Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...