AMA: Ask your Badgers questions ahead of Week 1 vs. Buffalo

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Buffalo Bulls in Week 1, marking the first game that head coach Luke Fickell will be on the sidelines for at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers have undergone a series of changes, as the team revamped their coaching staff, while adding in a number of high-level transfers to reboot the disappointing group that went 7-6 in 2022.

Now, fresh off some significant buzz and excitement leading into Week 1, the Badgers will look to answer all the questions surrounding the program with a strong performance on Saturday.

Of course, all eyes will be on quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who left a sour initial taste in fans’ mouths with a three-interception performance in the spring game, but there is much to look at surrounding the Badgers ahead of the season.

