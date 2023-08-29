Wisconsin Football: Badgers’ opening odds vs Buffalo

The Wisconsin Badgers are finally back in action, fresh with significant hype after a disappointing 7-6 season in 2022 after the hiring of head coach Luke Fickell and a bevy of transfers in the offseason.

Now, they’ll get to put their new-look team to the test, as the Badgers are facing off against the Buffalo Bulls this Saturday.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in their first action of the 2023 season?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a 27.5-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -110 odds.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 54.5, with the over odds listed at -108 and the under odds listed at -112.

The Badgers are an overwhelming favorite on the moneyline, having odds of -3600 to win outright.

Can the Badgers start off the Luke Fickell era on a good accord?

