WATCH: Badgers top players speak ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Buffalo

The Wisconsin Badgers are ready for football, as they host the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium this Saturday at 2:30 PM for their first action under head coach Luke Fickell.

Ahead of the matchup, Fickell held his weekly press conference, where he shared the excitement in the building to get back on the field, while several top players also gave their thoughts on fall camp and the season.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai was made available to the media, sharing how the transition process went, and showcasing clear confidence in his team ahead of Week 1.

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta spoke with the media as well, detailing the differences in defensive philosophy, as well as the excitement to get on the field in a few days against a new opponent.

Safety Hunter Wohler was made available as well, sharing his thoughts on the safety room, expectations for the season, and more on Monday.

