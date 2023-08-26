Badgers name football captains for 2023 season

The Wisconsin Badgers are nearing the start of the 2023 season, which means it’s time to name their captains for the upcoming year.

Head coach Luke Fickell delivered the news, naming quarterback Tanner Mordecai, wide receiver Chimere Dike, linebacker Maema Njongmeta, and linebacker Marty Strey captains.

Fickell decided to go with two offensive players and two defensive players, hence the selection of his four players.

Mordecai and Njongmeta have been team representatives at most player events, including the Big Ten Media Days earlier this offseason.

Mordecai, a transfer from SMU, won over the locker room and cemented himself as a leader on the team, hence the decision to name him a captain despite the short turnaround.

Dike, a senior, was the team’s leader in all receiving categories last season, and became the leader for a younger group in 2022, which will carry over to the current year.

The news is a great story for Strey, a walk-on who is entering his sixth season for the Badgers.

The Badgers start their season in one week, hosting Buffalo next Saturday in the first game of the season.

