Projecting Badgers RB Braelon Allen’s 2023 season

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen has been under a microscope ever since he touched the field as a 17-year-old freshman in 2021, where he immediately broke out and became one of the bigger recruiting wins for the school in recent history.

Allen, seeing action as a true freshman, rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, before following that up with a 1,242-yard, 11-touchdown season in 2022.

While the numbers were still of an elite running back, it seemed that Allen didn't have the best season compared to expectations in 2022, given the star was tasked with a heavy offensive load, and faced recurring injuries that hampered his impact.

However, under a new offensive regime that should help open up the field more, creating better rushing lanes, Allen could see a strong season that cements him as a high draft pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

What are some projections for Allen during the 2023 season?

DraftKings Sportsbook had some strong expectations for Allen, setting the running back’s over/under at 1075.5 yards this season, with both sides of the line earning odds of - 115.

DraftKings also projected a rushing touchdown total for Allen, setting the line at 10.5 touchdowns, with the over having odds of -120 and the under being at -110.

Will Allen eclipse the gaudy projections set for him this upcoming season?

History tends to believe so, as Allen has eclipsed both marks in each of his two years at Wisconsin, although the new offense under offensive coordinator Phil Longo does bring questions as to the pass/run balance that the Badgers will implement.

In addition, Allen will continue operating under a timeshare with top back Chez Mellusi, which has allowed him to have more of a balanced workload in the hopes of keeping him fresh throughout the season.

Earlier this offseason, Allen noted that he put on some extra muscle this offseason to better protect his body from injuries, but also feels a bit faster, courtesy of the strength and conditioning program implemented by coach Brady Collins.

Standing at 6’2, 240 pounds ahead of the upcoming season, Allen will look to exceed all expectations and position himself well to be a high selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as a true junior.