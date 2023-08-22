Should the Badgers be favorites to win the Big Ten West?

It’s safe to say that the Wisconsin Badgers disappointed in 2022, ending their season with a 7-6 record, resulting in the midseason firing of head coach Paul Chryst and the hiring of Luke Fickell over school legend Jim Leonhard as their next program leader.

Fickell quickly assembled a new staff, comprised of several high-quality coaches and assistants, before working the transfer portal to a heavy degree, as the Badgers landed several key players on both sides of the ball.

Now, ahead of an exciting 2023 season for the Badgers, are they the favorites to win the Big Ten West?

Odds-wise, the Badgers are looking good, as DraftKings Sportsbook has Wisconsin as their favorite for the division with +130 odds, edging out Iowa, who comes in second at +240 odds.

The Badgers and Iowa have a head-to-head matchup on October 14th at Camp Randall Stadium that could very well define how the division ends up going.

The media views the Badgers in a similar light as DraftKings, ranking Wisconsin as their top choice for the Big Ten West in the annual media poll earlier this offseason, where they narrowly edged out Iowa as well.

Here are the full odds for the Big Ten West this season, according to DraftKings:

Wisconsin: +130

Iowa: +240

Illinois: +550

Minnesota: +600

Nebraska: +1400

Purdue: +2200

Northwestern: +10000

This season, the Badgers face Iowa, Nebraska, and Northwestern at home, while seeing Illinois, Purdue, and Minnesota on the road.

Do you agree that the Badgers should be the top candidate in the Big Ten West?

