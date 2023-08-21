Bryson Green is the name to watch in the Badgers WR room

When the Wisconsin Badgers underwent their significant roster transformation this offseason, the position that saw the most turnover was wide receiver, where the team brought in four transfers to compete with the incumbent unit.

In the spring, C.J. Williams, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, and Will Pauling earned a majority of the hype, as the two stacked together consistent days, with the latter earning himself a starting spot as Wisconsin’s slot receiver.

However, the biggest name of the bunch, Bryson Green, was limited, as the wideout was rehabbing from shoulder surgery in the offseason.

But, the spring has come and gone, and Green is fully integrated now, as the wideout has reportedly eased into action with the first-team offense alongside Pauling and Chimere Dike, rotating in with Williams on the outside.

Early in fall camp, as Green was getting acclimated, head coach Luke Fickell stressed the importance of relaxing and letting the game slow down, but could not deny the talent that the receiver was showcasing, not only as a receiver, but also a blocker.

“He’s such a play-hard guy and do everything at 100 miles an hour that there is a point in time when you got to kind of take a couple of deep breaths, relax a little bit, be smooth in some things that you’re doing,” Fickell said early in fall camp.

“I think we’re seeing all the other things he can do, as opposed to just being a guy that can catch the football, he can set an example, he can block the perimeter.”

However, the attribute that has stood out the most to the coaching staff has been Green’s physicality, which was the wideout’s calling card when looking at his Oklahoma State tape.

“When you actually need to be physical, I mean, there’s a guy out there that I can promise you is going to be physical,” Fickell said.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo shared a similar sentiment about his top wideout, pointing out the value of a physical player against press coverage and over-the-top versus safeties.

“When you watch him play, he’s physically different”, Longo said. “It will be good to have a guy out there that can handle longer corners or the bigger safeties.”

Green came into Wisconsin’s room in the spring as the second most accomplished wideout on the team behind Chimere Dike, catching 36 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Now, fully healthy in a new offense ahead of the 2023 season, Green is the name to watch in the Badgers’ wide receiver room, as he likely earns a Week 1 starting spot alongside Chimere Dike and Will Pauling, with C.J. Williams rotating into the group as well.