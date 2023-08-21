Could the Badgers have a sleeper Heisman candidate in 2023?

The Wisconsin Badgers revamped their team this offseason, hiring head coach Luke Fickell, who brought in a star-studded staff, as well as some high-quality transfers to rebuild the program.

Amongst the transfers? Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who has passed for 7,152 yards, 52 touchdowns, and completed 66.4% of his passes over his two years as a starter at SMU.

Mordecai is expected to take the reigns as the starting quarterback at Wisconsin for what likely will be his final year of college, and will hold command of an offense called by new offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

Is the quarterback a longshot for a potential Heisman award in his first year with the Badgers?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the odds at +10000, ranking him as the 28th-favored quarterback to win the award.

Usually, the Heisman has been a quarterback-heavy award, but the Badgers’ top option this year isn't a signal-caller; instead, that goes to running back Braelon Allen, who is expected to go within the first few rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft next year.

Allen, one of college football’s rising stars, came onto the scene as a 17-year-old true freshman and rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry.

Allen’s current Heisman odds stand at +6000 on DraftKings Sportsbook, marking him 21st among candidates, as well as the seventh-highest non-quarterback on the list.

Could either option be a Heisman candidate in 2023?

For that truth to come to fruition, the Badgers would likely need at least a trip to the conference championship, and potentially even more than that.

But, many have proclaimed the Badgers to be the sleeper candidate to make some noise this season, so the possibility cannot be ruled out entirely.

