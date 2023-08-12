Packers Hall of Famer taking over as lead analyst for Badger Radio Network

Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher is joining the Badger Radio Network as a lead football analyst, the school announced earlier this week.

Tauscher, a former walk-on for the Badgers, earned a scholarship in 1998 and a starting job at right tackle in 1999, where he was an integral member of the blocking unit for Ron Dayne’s Heisman season.

The Wisconsin native went on to be selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2000 NFL Draft, where he developed into a consistent starter, seeing extensive action in seven of his first eight seasons before eventually retiring in 2011.

Tauscher was later inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on July 21st, 2018.

Upon his retirement, Tauscher turned his focus to radio, where he initially joined the Badger Radio Network in 2012 as a second analyst alongside Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, and Patrick Herb.

Now, Tauscher is returning to the booth, as Mike Lucas is no longer with the school as a color commentator, where he’ll work alongside Matt Lepay as the lead football analyst.

Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh shared a message in support of Tauscher, a former Badgers player with extensive knowledge of the game and the media business.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement and energy around our football program right now and this is another element for Wisconsin fans to be excited about,” UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “Tausch is a Badger through and through and brings a perfect combination of football knowledge and media savvy. He has developed into a true professional in the broadcasting world and has the perspective of a former Wisconsin football player and Packer legend that our fans will enjoy. I’m excited about all the ways he’ll be able to engage with our fans and bring an inside look at our football program.”

Tauscher himself pointed to the positive aura around the program, created by new head coach Luke Fickell, sharing his excitement to be a part of the process.

“The energy around this upcoming Badger football season is electric and I’m excited to be a part of the soundtrack of Wisconsin football along with the legend Matt Lepay this fall,” Tauscher added.

Tauscher’s new partner, Matt Lepay, chided in with his thoughts on the new role for a familiar face.

“For more than a decade, Mark has been a terrific addition to our broadcasts of home games,” Voice of the Badgers, Matt Lepay said. “Tausch’s combination of intelligence, sense of humor, and love for the Badgers makes him a perfect fit.”

With his pedigree in the media, as well as the connection to the program and the state, Tauscher provides a unique perspective, which should only further the excitement around the program heading into the fall.

