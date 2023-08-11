BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star DB Xavier Lucas

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 four-star cornerback Xavier Lucas, he announced on Friday.

Lucas, a Florida native, was deciding between Florida State, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois, with the former two appearing as the top choices heading out of official visits.

However, Florida State landed a big domino in five-star athlete K.J. Bolden, who is expected to be in the secondary for the Seminoles.

As a result, the Seminoles had five commits in their secondary for 2024, leaving questions regarding their availability at the position, although three-star safety Rydarrius Morgan flipped to Alabama recently.

In the end, Lucas was swayed enough to commit to Wisconsin over the Seminoles, joining a strong Badgers’ recruiting class as the last major domino for the school in 2024.

Lucas becomes the fifth commitment in the secondary for the Badgers in 2024, joining four-star Omillio Agard, as well as three- stars Jay Harper, Raphael Dunn, and Kahmir Prescott.

Standing at 6’2, 185 pounds, Lucas has the versatility to play at cornerback or safety, and will be another valuable member of the Badgers’ 2024 class, which now holds 21 recruits.