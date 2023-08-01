WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell addresses media in pre-Fall Camp presser

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted their local media day on Tuesday, where head coach Luke Fickell was front and center for the second time in a week after addressing reporters during the Big Ten Media Days last Thursday.

Fickell took the podium ahead of Wisconsin’s start to Fall Camp, which begins on Wednesday at UW-Platteville before the team returns to campus for the final portion of their preseason program.

The head coach was very blunt in his pre-camp interview, sharing how the team doesn't plan to flag any access, which has been a norm under the new regime.

The Badgers will operate on a different media schedule while at Plateville, with Fickell addressing reporters next on Friday after the third practice, after which the team will mainly operate under a regular schedule with the assistant coaches.

Ahead of camp, Fickell is ready for the competition that’ll manufacture over the next few weeks, as the team looks to finalize its rotations ahead of the season, while incorporating players that were limited during spring ball.

You can watch the entire presser below: