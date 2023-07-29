Badgers LB Jordan Turner won’t face additional punishment for OWI arrest

The Wisconsin Badgers will not be serving additional punishment to linebacker Jordan Turner following an Operating While Intoxicated(OWI) arrest in June, according to The Zone’s Zach Heilprin.

Luke Fickell said there will be no additional punishment for LB Jordan Turner. He got suspended following an OWI this summer, but was reinstated soon after. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 27, 2023

Head coach Luke Fickell announced the news while speaking to reporters at the Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.

Turner, who had been suspended from football activities on June 30th for about two weeks prior to his reinstatement, issued an apology for his actions on Twitter, taking responsibility for his actions.

“Earlier this week, I was cited with an OWI first offense along with other additional traffic violations,” Turner shared on June 30th.

“My parents raised me to do the right things in life and unfortunately this time, I didn’t. I made the wrong decision. I’m very disappointed and embarrassed and I want to personally apologize to my parents, my teammates, my coaches, the fans, and the University of Wisconsin.”

“I take this matter very seriously and I vow to learn from this and be a better man going forward.”

That wasn’t Turner’s only legal issue of the month, as the linebacker received a citation for going 117 miles per hour on the freeway on June 5th as well.

However, it seems the Badgers are ready to put the incident behind them, and Turner will prepare for the upcoming season, where he’s expected to be a starter at linebacker opposite Maema Njongmeta.