WATCH: Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell speaks at Big Ten Media Day

The Big Ten hosted its annual media days at Lucas Oil Stadium this past week, with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell, running back Braelon Allen, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and linebacker Maema Njongmeta representing the team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Fickell, hired back in November prior to Wisconsin’s bowl game, has significantly changed the organization’s fortunes, shifting away from the traditional Wisconsin offense with the hire of offensive coordinator Phil Longo, while implementing a new coaching staff all around, which has enjoyed a successful true first recruiting cycle this offseason.

With recruiting buzz at a near all-time-high for the program, Fickell arrived in Indianapolis set to speak at the Big Ten Media Day, where his expectations for the team were nothing short of exorbitant: a championship.

While many coaches have preached the desire to reach one, Fickell has looked to make that mantra a reality, instilling that phrase into the team’s culture, while looking to build a family-like bond at his new home.

Here’s the entirety of Fickell’s press conference on Thursday.

Fickell’s media tour during the day didn't end there, as he enjoyed a short interview on ESPN about his first year with the Badgers, as well as a conversation with CBS Sports’s Josh Pate.

Can the Badgers accomplish what Fickell is envisioning for his new program? It’s tough to say, but one thing’s clear: that championship mentality is becoming a part of the new culture at Wisconsin, and Fickell is the reason why.