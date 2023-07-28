HC Luke Fickell: Badgers only objective is “to play for a championship”

Big Ten Media Day has come and gone for the 2023 season, as the Wisconsin Badgers sent out head coach Luke Fickell, as well as quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running back Braelon Allen, and linebacker Maema Njongmeta to represent the school on Thursday.

Of course, all eyes were on Fickell, who held his first major press conference since the end of spring ball in May, and the Badgers head coach was not light on his expectations for the upcoming season, dubbing the lone objective for the team as playing for a championship

“We have one objective, and that’s to play for a championship,” Fickell said on Thursday. “That won’t ever change.”

As for the goals surrounding team success, Fickell continued to hold his team to a high standard, pointing to the importance of getting better as the season goes along, and finishing out seasons strong.

“Nobody outside of our walls… will define what success looks like for us,” he continued. “Success looks like, to me, when you play your best ball at the end of the year.”

On the “national” stage for the first time, technically, during his appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, Fickell didn't disappoint, and it’s clear he and his staff are going to hold high expectations for his first season with the Badgers in the Big Ten West.

The media is in the same boat as Fickell, as the Badgers were dubbed the favorites to win the Big Ten West in the Big Ten annual media poll, narrowly edging out Iowa for the top spot on their side of the conference.

However, Fickell is pushing for more, continuing to instill the “championship” culture that he brought from Cincinnati, which was clear during his opening presser with the Badgers and continues to be a key for the team.

What truly matters is the product that gets put out on the field, but the new Badgers head coach is saying everything you’d like to hear, and has already showcased elite results on the recruiting landscape during his first true session with the team.