Poll: Badgers favorites to win Big Ten West for 4th straight year

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in a familiar spot after a disappointing 2022 season, earning the honors as the Big Ten West favorites ahead of the upcoming year, according to the annual Big Ten Media poll.

BIG TEN PRESEASON MEDIA POLL!!



East

1-Michigan (27 1st place votes)

2-Ohio State (8)

3-Penn State (2)

4-Maryland

5-Michigan State

6-Rutgers

7-Indiana



West

1-Wisconsin (20)

2-Iowa (16)

3-Minnesota (1)

4-Illinois

5-Nebraska

6-Purdue

7-Northwestern



Iowa finished 1 point behind… — Jeff Dubrof KCCI (@JeffDubrofKCCI) July 25, 2023

The Badgers narrowly edged out Iowa, earning 20 of 37 first-place votes, but beating the Hawkeyes 233 to 232 in total points, due to the latter earning a higher volume of second-place votes.

In doing so, the Badgers are now the favorites for the fourth year in a row to win the Big Ten West, and could come out on top in the final year before USC and UCLA join the conference, changing the dynamics of the divisions.

The media poll was released just one day before Big Ten Media Day, where Badgers’ quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running back Braelon Allen, and linebacker Maema Njongmeta are set to represent their school.