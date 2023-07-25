 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Badgers favorites to win Big Ten West for 4th straight year

The Badgers are the top team in the Big Ten West, according to an annual poll.

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in a familiar spot after a disappointing 2022 season, earning the honors as the Big Ten West favorites ahead of the upcoming year, according to the annual Big Ten Media poll.

The Badgers narrowly edged out Iowa, earning 20 of 37 first-place votes, but beating the Hawkeyes 233 to 232 in total points, due to the latter earning a higher volume of second-place votes.

In doing so, the Badgers are now the favorites for the fourth year in a row to win the Big Ten West, and could come out on top in the final year before USC and UCLA join the conference, changing the dynamics of the divisions.

The media poll was released just one day before Big Ten Media Day, where Badgers’ quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running back Braelon Allen, and linebacker Maema Njongmeta are set to represent their school.

