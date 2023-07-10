Badgers LB Jordan Turner reinstated from suspension

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner has been reinstated from his suspension after an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff, according to Athletic Director Chris McIntosh.

Turner, a redshirt junior, was initially suspended ten days ago for violating the athletic department’s Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

Following the news, the linebacker went to Twitter to share that he was arrested for operating while intoxicated(OWI), along with additional traffic violations.

Turner is projected to retain his starting role from a season ago alongside Maema Njongmeta at linebacker, and will look to return back to the practice field following his short suspension.