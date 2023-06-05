Former Badgers RB Montee Ball on 2024 ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball will be on the 2024 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The 2012 Doak Walker Award winner played for the Badgers from 2009-2012, rushing for 5,140 yards on 5.6 yards per carry, including a junior season where he compiled 2,229 yards from scrimmage and 39 touchdowns, placing him fourth in the Heisman voting.

The running back was taken in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, although his NFL career was short-lived.

Over a successful collegiate career, Ball earned first-team All-American awards twice, rushing for the most touchdowns in school history with 77, as well as the third-most rushing yards, trailing just Jonathan Taylor and Ron Dayne.

Ball is being inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.