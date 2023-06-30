Badgers LB Jordan Turner suspended from football team

In surprising news, the Wisconsin Badgers have suspended linebacker Jordan Turner from the football team for a violation of the UW Department of Athletics’ Student Discipline Policy, Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Friday.

#Badgers announce LB Jordan Turner has been suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/mCen6U5UBq — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) June 30, 2023

Turner took to Twitter to clarify the offense and take accountability for his actions, sharing that he was cited for an OWI first offense, as well as other traffic violations earlier this week.

During his suspension, Turner is suspended from competition and practice, although he can still use the sports medicine facility, academic support center, and weight training room.

Turner’s suspension comes ahead of his redshirt junior season where he was prized to retain his starting role alongside Maema Njongmeta.

Should Turner miss any in-season action, the Badgers will likely turn to Jake Chaney, who has rotated in with the first-team defense as a third linebacker this spring.