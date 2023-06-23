Wisconsin football: Is Maema Njongmeta the best linebacker in the Big Ten?

The Wisconsin Badgers have a rich history of producing star linebackers.

In 2021, both Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn shined at Wisconsin and they both made their marks in the NFL the following year. Chenal won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in his first season and Sanborn finished with 50 tackles and 2 sacks with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie.

In 2022, it was Nick Herbig at OLB for the Badgers and he was recently just drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers where he will play with former Badgers LB and NFL Defensive Player of the Year - T.J. Watt.

Now in 2023, it’s time for Maema Njongmeta to steal the spotlight.

PFF recently released their list of the top returning linebackers in the Big Ten for 2023 and two Badgers made the list.

Highest graded returning Big Ten Linebackers pic.twitter.com/Rz45CX91Sr — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 20, 2023

Maema Njongmeta is the highest-graded Big Ten linebacker at 89.9 and fellow linebacker Jake Chaney is the 10th highest at 74.4.

Many other notable linebackers are on the list, including Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State, Abdul Carter from Penn State, and Michael Barrett from Michigan.

However, I believe the Badgers will have the strongest linebacker core in the entire Big Ten this season.

With Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner as the starting inside linebackers, this team will return their two leading tacklers from last season. Njongmeta finished 2022 with 95 total tackles and Turner finished with 65 total tackles.

Along with his 95 tackles, Njongmeta also had 12.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks. Due to his impressive production last season, Njongmeta was recently voted 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten 2nd Team by Athlon Sports.

The starting crew will likely also consist of outside linebacker C.J. Goetz, a sixth-year senior who finished with the 3rd most tackles on the team last year with 62 total tackles. And redshirt sophomore Darryl Peterson may also be in line to start at outside linebacker after totaling 27 tackles and 2 sacks last season.

Jack Chaney will also fight for a starting role at outside linebacker focused more on blitzing and getting to the quarterback. Chaney had 38 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception in 2022.

This starting linebacker core for the Badgers will be exciting to watch this season in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s new 2-4-5 system, and hopefully, Maema Njongmeta will continue his success and prove to be among the elite linebackers in the country.