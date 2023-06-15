Wisconsin Badgers named the 6th best college football program of the 2010s

There is no doubt the Wisconsin Badgers have been a major force in the college football landscape in recent decades. They have sent multiple players to the NFL who turned into major stars such as Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt, Jonathan Taylor, and more.

Yet, just how good of a team were the Badgers in recent years?

ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the Badgers as the 6th best college football program of the 2010s.

Here is how Connelly ranked the best teams of the 2010s:

1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. LSU, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Georgia, 6. Wisconsin, 7. Clemson, 8. Texas A&M, 9. Oklahoma State, 10. Auburn

The rankings were created using SP+ “based solely on points scored and allowed that, at the lower levels of the sport, can serve to make solid projections” said Connelly.

Connelly then analyzed teams “using SP+ percentile averages for each team and each decade” to put together his final rankings.

In regards to the 2010s, it is both surprising and confusing to see the Badgers ranked above Clemson, a team who both won and appeared in multiple national championship games, however, maybe Clemson’s 6-7 season in 2010 made the difference.

But besides that, Wisconsin did have quite an impressive run in that decade. Here is a look at how the team fared each season in the 2010s:

2010: 11-2 record

Major wins: vs #1 Ohio State (31-18), @ #13 Iowa (31-30)

Bowl Game: Rose Bowl (21-19 L vs #3 TCU)

2011: 11-3 record

Major wins: vs #8 Nebraska (48-17), vs #20 Penn State (45-7)

Big Ten Championship Game: 42-39 W vs #11 Michigan State

Bowl Game: Rose Bowl (45-38 L vs #6 Oregon)

2012: 8-6 record

Major wins: vs #16 Utah State (16-14)

Big Ten Championship Game: 70-31 W vs #12 Nebraska

Bowl Game: Rose Bowl (20-14 L vs #6 Stanford)

2013: 9-4 record

Major wins: vs #19 Northwestern (35-6)

Bowl Game: Capital One Bowl (34-24 L vs #9 South Carolina)

2014: 11-3 record

Major wins: vs #11 Nebraska (59-24), vs #22 Minnesota (34-24)

Big Ten Championship Game: 59-0 L vs #6 Ohio State

Bowl Game: Outback Bowl (34-31 OT W vs #19 Auburn)

2015: 10-3 record

Major wins: none

Bowl Game: Holiday Bowl (23-21 W vs USC)

2016: 11-3 record

Major wins: vs #5 LSU (16-14), @ #8 Michigan State (30-7), vs #7 Nebraska (23-17 OT)

Big Ten Championship Game: 38-31 L vs #8 Penn State

Bowl Game: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (24-16 W vs #12 Western Michigan)

2017: 13-1 record

Major wins: vs #17 Northwestern (33-24), vs #25 Iowa (38-14), vs #19 Michigan (24-10)

Big Ten Championship Game: 27-21 L vs #8 Ohio State

Bowl Game: Capital One Orange Bowl (34-24 W vs #11 Miami)

2018: 8-5 record

Major wins: @ #25 Iowa (28-17)

Bowl Game: New Era Pinstripe Bowl (35-3 W vs Miami)

2019: 10-4 record

Major wins: vs #18 Michigan (35-14), vs #15 Iowa (24-22), @ #10 Minnesota (38-17)

Big Ten Championship Game: 34-21 L vs #3 Ohio State

Bowl Game: Rose Bowl (28-27 L vs #5 Oregon)

As seen above, the Badgers were extremely successful in this decade. They finished with 10+ wins in 7 of the 10 seasons and made appearances in multiple NY6 bowl games including 4 Rose Bowls.

Back to Connelly’s rankings, the Badgers were also ranked as the 9th best program in the 1950s, and the 1999 Wisconsin Badgers were ranked as the 3rd best defense of the 1990s behind 1992 Alabama and 1990 Clemson.

As fans will probably recall, the Badgers (10-2) won the Rose Bowl that season, beating Stanford 17-9 behind Ron Dayne’s 200 rushing yards. The Badgers also won the Rose Bowl in the previous season, defeating UCLA 38-31 and finishing the year with an 11-1 record.

It is no secret that the Badgers have recently been one of the great football programs in both the Big Ten and the country.

However, the 2020s haven’t been off to a great start.

One could disregard 2020 due to COVID-19, and 2021 wasn’t necessarily awful by any means, but 2022 was a complete disaster.

Hopefully, HC Luke Fickell can help bring the Badgers back to their typical dominance that most became accustomed to watching. But until then, it is fun to reminisce about the good times that were the 2010s.